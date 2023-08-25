Mayor Announces New TDC Chief Executive

Nigel Trainor has been selected as the new Chief Executive of the Timaru District Council, the Timaru District Mayor is announcing today.

Trainor, who is best known in Timaru District as the Chief Executive of South Canterbury District Health Board until 2021, was chosen after a nationwide search for the person to replace current CE Bede Carran, who will this year finish a seven-year tenure at the council.

Mayor Nigel Bowen said that Mr Trainor’s solid experience of leading large agencies delivering critical, complex services combined with a broad knowledge of local issues made him a great fit for the role.

“Being the chief executive of a district council is an incredibly complex and challenging job, even more so in this challenging economic environment, and our panel felt confident that Mr Trainor’s experience was a great fit to take our organisation ahead,” said Bowen.

“He also showed a great understanding of how important our people are in delivering the services our community use every day at the same time as ensuring that the community voice was heard in how the organisation is run.

“Our councillors have confidence that the council will be in safe hands with Mr Trainor through a period where we may face some of the most significant changes to local government since amalgamation in the late 80s.

“While we will still have Bede in place during the handover period I’d like to take the opportunity to thank him for his leadership over the past seven years. He’s guided the organisation through some unprecedented times and left it in a good position going ahead.

“He’s also been a strong local advocate, making sure that Timaru District Council has been front and centre in national and regional conversations about the future of local government.”

Nigel Trainor said that it was an honour to be appointed as CE of the Timaru District Council.

“I am looking forward to working with the Council, staff and the community at bringing to life the plans developed for our community,” he said.

“Like all of us, I have great pride in Timaru and I know that the Timaru District Council team takes great pleasure in serving our community. I will do my very best in leading the team.”

Mr Trainor will take up his place at council on 4 December 2023.

© Scoop Media

