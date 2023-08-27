Fatal Crash, Totaranui Road, Abel Tasman National Park
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has been located deceased after a single vehicle
crash on Totaranui Road, Abel Tasman National Park.
Police
responded to reports of a vehicle sighted down a bank off
Totaranui Road, Abel Tasman National Park, around 3pm
yesterday afternoon.
The Serious Crash Unit have been
advised, and the vehicle is expected to be retrieved
today.
A scene guard is in place at the
scene.
