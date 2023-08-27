Fatal Crash, Totaranui Road, Abel Tasman National Park

ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More



Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More



Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More



