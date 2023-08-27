Name release – Fatal crash, Greywacke Road, Harewood

Police can now name the person who died following a crash on Greywacke Road, Harewood on 31 July.

She was 17-year-old Nekera Eileen Low, of Christchurch.

Police extend our condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

