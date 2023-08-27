Update – aggravated robbery, Cavendish Drive
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police continue to make enquiries following
an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Cavendish
Drive, Papatoetoe, overnight.
Police were called about
3.10am after four males entered a store armed with tools,
assaulting a staff member and taking items.
The offenders
then left the scene in a vehicle.
The staff member was not
seriously injured but was understandably shaken by the
incident.
A scene examination is being carried out this
morning, and Police are following strong lines of
enquiry.
We would like to hear from anyone in the area who
witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious.
If
you can help, please call 105 and quote event number
P055816860.
