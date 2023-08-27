Update – aggravated robbery, Cavendish Drive

Counties Manukau Police continue to make enquiries following an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe, overnight.

Police were called about 3.10am after four males entered a store armed with tools, assaulting a staff member and taking items.

The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle.

The staff member was not seriously injured but was understandably shaken by the incident.

A scene examination is being carried out this morning, and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

We would like to hear from anyone in the area who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055816860.

