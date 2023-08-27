Fatal crash, Lake Ohia
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-car crash near the
intersection of SH10 and Inland Road, Lake Ohia.
Emergency
services were called to the scene about 2.55am.
The sole
occupant was found deceased.
Enquiries in to the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
