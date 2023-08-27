Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Best Approach To Climate Safety Is Cutting Climate Pollution Now - Greenpeace

Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is welcoming the Green Party’s Climate-Safe Communities plan released today, but issues a reminder that the best way to keep communities safe from the climate crisis is to stop it from escalating. The Green Party announced a policy to provide a new $750 million urban nature fund, alongside a wide range of measures to support more resilient cities.

"This policy is strong, but ultimately climate safety is dependent on our willingness to cut climate pollution now," says Greenpeace spokesperson Christine Rose.

"We’re seeing the impacts of the climate crisis worldwide, from Cyclone Gabrielle here in Aotearoa, to the devastating fires in Maui, Hawai’i. But we still have the chance to stop this crisis from getting worse.

"It’s time to talk about the cow in the room. We need action on Big Dairy, New Zealand’s worst climate polluter. The industry has been allowed to pollute unchecked, pushing predatory denial and delay that has captured successive Governments. It’s long past time for that to change.

"Investments in climate-safe communities need to be supported by reducing climate pollution from New Zealand’s most polluting industries - agriculture, transport, and energy - to address the cause, not just the symptoms, of climate change," says Rose.

"We’re glad to see a commitment to walkable, cyclable cities, making room for urban streams, tree protection and urban jobs for nature included in this policy announcement, but there is much more to do.

"We need urgent action now to cut climate pollution, and that’s why this year’s election must be a climate election. The Greens must commit to prioritising climate, by making both emissions reductions and climate-safe communities bottom lines in post-election negotiations, and take on New Zealand’s worst climate polluter - intensive dairy."

Greenpeace, alongside more than forty other organisations, is calling on all political parties to adopt ten key actions for a safe and stable climate and healthy environment - including action on intensive dairy’s climate pollution. These are outlined in a plan known as Climate Shift. More than 13,000 New Zealanders have signed on in support of the plan since it launched in June.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Water Chlorination in Ilam

With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the subject of chlorinated water could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate on 29 August. More



 
 
Socialist Equality Group: The Rise Of The Far-Right ACT Party

ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More


Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


Gordon Campbell: Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis, with Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimating it would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 