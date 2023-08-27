Planned protest, 28 August
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of social media posts on a planned protest
tomorrow morning that could cause disruption to
traffic.
It’s expected that further protests could occur
over the next few weeks. We will be proactively placing
Police units at strategic points on the Wellington roading
network in an effort to ensure public safety and prevent
unlawful behaviour.
Police recognise the right to peaceful
protest, and we also recognise that the public has a right
to go about their lawful business.
We urge protesters to
consider their safety and the safety of others when planning
their peaceful protest.
Police will respond rapidly to
unlawful behaviour with appropriate enforcement action and
subsequent
prosecution.
