Planned protest, 28 August

Police are aware of social media posts on a planned protest tomorrow morning that could cause disruption to traffic.

It’s expected that further protests could occur over the next few weeks. We will be proactively placing Police units at strategic points on the Wellington roading network in an effort to ensure public safety and prevent unlawful behaviour.

Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, and we also recognise that the public has a right to go about their lawful business.

We urge protesters to consider their safety and the safety of others when planning their peaceful protest.

Police will respond rapidly to unlawful behaviour with appropriate enforcement action and subsequent prosecution.

