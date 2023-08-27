Road closed following crash, Whenuapai - Waitematā
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a single-car
crash on Trig Road, Whenuapai, where a power pole has been
brought down.
Police were called about 9.10am.
One
person has reportedly sustained moderate injuries.
The
road is currently closed while the power lines are attended
to.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
