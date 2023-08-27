Serious Crash, Maungaraki, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the intersection of Acacia Avenue and Dowse Drive, Maungaraki, Lower Hutt.

The crash was reported around 2:50pm.

One person is being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

