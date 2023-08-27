Serious Crash, Maungaraki, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 4:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash involving a
motorcycle on the intersection of Acacia Avenue and Dowse
Drive, Maungaraki, Lower Hutt.
The crash was reported
around 2:50pm.
One person is being transported to
hospital with serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit
has been advised.
The road is closed and diversions
are in place, motorists are advised to take an alternative
route.
