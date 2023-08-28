Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

“You promised… Now Deliver!” 4000 strong petition goes to Parliament….

Monday, 28 August 2023, 6:52 am
Press Release: VOYCE Whakarongo Mai

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai is the national advocacy agency for care-experienced children and young people. We dream of an Aotearoa where all tamariki and rangatahi live with love and mana. We're all responsible to make this reality!

On Wednesday 30th August young care experienced leaders from across Aotearoa will gather to discuss the state of state care at a Summit called together by VOYCE Whakarongo-Mai. The Summit, aptly named “From Care to Influence: Young Voices Rising”, will create space for young care experienced leaders to begin dreaming and articulating the urgent shift that needs to occur within the care system.

Following the Summit, young care-experienced leaders, alongside VOYCE Whakarongo-Mai, allies, and community supporters, will gather at 12.30pm at Odlins Plaza, Cable Street in Wellington and lead a Hīkoi to Parliament where they will deliver their petition at 1.15pm on the steps of Parliament. This petition calls on Parliament to act urgently to ensure the basic human rights of children and young people in care are upheld.

This Summit, and the subsequent Hīkoi and Petition Delivery, is part of VOYCE Whakarongo-Mai’s campaign, “You Promised… Now Deliver!” which call on political leaders to take seriously the commitment successive governments have made for over three decades through the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international agreements to uphold the rights of children in care.

These commitments are not currently being upheld. In contrast to their peers, children and young people in care experience homelessness and mental distress, lack access to consistent and good quality health services and education opportunities, and are disconnected from their culture, community, and identity, at a far greater rate.

Young people in care are tired of their peers being used as political footballs. In an environment where political discourse regarding young people has focused on punitive, tough on crime, rhetoric, care-experienced rangatahi are saying enough. It is time that our politician’s took seriously the parental responsibility the State holds for young people and children within care.

It is time that our politician’s took seriously the parental responsibility the State holds for young people and children within care to live with love and mana.

Instead of talk, they demand action!

To support VOYCE Whakarongo-Mai’s call to action you can join us for our Hīkoi and Petition delivery:

Hīkoi: Meet 12.30pm, Odlins Plaza, Cable Street, Wellington

Petition Delivery: Meet 1.15pm, Parliament building, Wellington

--Below are the 6 Promises that form the base of the petition and campaign-

VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai are amplifying the voices of care experienced rangatahi and tamariki across the nation who are saying clearly, boldy, and unapologetically, “You Promised... Now Deliver!”

You promised to take care of me and make sure I have the things I need, and yet...

· We are experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness far too often

· We are leaving care not set up to survive, never mind thrive 

We’re calling on our elected leaders to work together to deliver:

· An Aotearoa New Zealand where the Government takes seriously it’s parental responsibility for tamariki in care and ensures that every tamaiti and rangatahi has the resources they need to live with love and mana.

You promised to make sure I have safety and stability in my life, and yet...

· We are not being provided with stability when we enter care

· Caregivers aren’t consistently assessed before we’re placed with them

· We are not being kept safe when we’re in care, particularly in residences

We’re calling on our elected leaders to work together to deliver:

· A care system that provides stability for us both while we are in care, and through our transition into adulthood.

You promised to help me with my education goals and dreams, and yet...

· We experience barriers and disruption to education due to being in care

· Alternative education and education in Oranga Tamariki residences are failing us

· We don’t have equal access to tertiary education

We’re calling on our elected leaders to work together to deliver:

· The support and means we need to participate and pursue our education goals and aspirations.

You promised to support me with healthcare when I need it, and yet...

· Our health needs are not consistently being met while in care

· Our mental health needs are significantly higher than other young people

We’re calling on our elected leaders to work together to deliver:

· Access to the health services we need to live thriving and healthy lives.

You promised to listen and include me when decisions are made about me, and yet...

· We can’t participate in decisions about our care when we don’t know our rights

· As a country we’re performing poorly in upholding children’s rights

We’re calling on our elected leaders to work together to deliver:

· By ensuring we are able to have a say in all the decisions made about us while we are in care.

You promised to help me feel confident in who I am, and learn about my whakapapa, culture and language, and yet...

· Tamariki Māori are too often disconnected from our marae, hapū and iwi 

· Takatāpui and rainbow rangatahi are not safe and supported in our identity while in care

We’re calling on our elected leaders to work together to deliver:

· A system that supports us to develop our identity, know our whakapapa and grow our sense of self.

The responsibility to uphold these promises are held by every one of us in Aotearoa. Every individual, community, politician and Government Minister, has a role to play in ensuring that our tamariki, our most precious taonga, are able to live with Love and Mana.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from VOYCE Whakarongo Mai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai rules lead to total chlorination of Christchurch water

With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the subject of chlorinated water could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate on 29 August. More



 
 
Socialist Equality Group: The Rise Of The Far-Right ACT Party

ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More


Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


Gordon Campbell: Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis, with Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimating it would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 