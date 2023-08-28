Landslide Dam Along Tauwhareparae Road Assessed Low-risk

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the subject of chlorinated water could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate on 29 August. More
Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More
ACT has an extreme anti-working class platform, including massive tax cuts for the rich, a three-year freeze on the minimum wage, a 12-month trial period during which workers can be more easily sacked, measures to push people off welfare, $9B in cuts to annual government spending, and slashing the public service by 30%. More
The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More
Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis, with Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimating it would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More