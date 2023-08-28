Person Arrested Following Aggravated Robbery, Fairfield

One person is before the courts following an incident in Fairfield on Wednesday 23 August.

Police were called at around 10.40am after a person in possession of a knife entered a member of the public’s vehicle.

The offender made several demands before the victim was able to flee the scene and call Police.

The offender fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

Waikato Police subsequently conducted a thorough investigation into the incident.

Following our investigation, Police have today arrested a 16-year-old male.

He is due to appear in Hamilton Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Thankfully, the victim was uninjured, and Police were able to bring the offender before the courts.

Police hope this arrest brings reassurance that this type of offending will not be tolerated.

Our communities can help us respond by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111.

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

