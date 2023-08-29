Appeal For Witnesses Following Titri Fatal Crash

Police investigating a multiple-fatality crash south of Dunedin yesterday are

seeking help from the public.

Two people died and four were seriously or critically injured in the

two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Titri near Waihola, about 12:15pm.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash, assisted at the scene, or who may

have information that could help, to come forward if you have not already

spoken to Police.

You can get in touch via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using

'Update My Report', referencing file number 230828/5647.

