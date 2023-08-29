Appeal For Witnesses Following Titri Fatal Crash
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 7:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a multiple-fatality crash south of
Dunedin yesterday are
seeking help from the
public.
Two people died and four were seriously or
critically injured in the
two-vehicle crash on State
Highway 1 at Titri near Waihola, about 12:15pm.
Police
are asking anyone who saw the crash, assisted at the scene,
or who may
have information that could help, to come
forward if you have not already
spoken to
Police.
You can get in touch via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using
'Update My Report', referencing file number
230828/5647.
