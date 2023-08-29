Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Petition Opposing Kainga Ora Development In Ohakune Presented To Parliament

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Save Ohakune

A petition signed by 1200 residents and visitors to Ohakune opposing a controversial Kainga Ora social housing development in the tourism town was presented to Parliament today.

Kainga Ora and Ruapehu District Council (RDC) plan to build a large, high-density social housing estate of around 150 dwellings over three stages.

The plan is being sold to the community as a mix of social housing, ‘affordable first homes’ and ‘worker accommodation’.

However, Official Information Act requests show no plans, policies or documents exist to support the claim of mixed housing, meaning it could easily become a full-scale social housing scheme in the small Central North Island tourist town, population just 1000.

The deal, which has a conditional sale of public land to the state housing agency, was kept secret from the community, with many residents still unaware of what is being proposed.

Barry Murphy, spokesperson for those directly affected – a group of over 150 concerned residents – says the location of the development and secrecy surrounding it has angered many.

“Not only does Ohakune have limited social services and job prospects, it’s very expensive to build here because of its isolation. This also adds extra costs to things like food, fuel and power for heating – it’s an expensive place to live, where jobs are seasonal,” he says.

“There is no medical centre, let alone a GP in Ohakune, so this is just going to add extra financial burden to those who have to travel for basic medical care.

“This is a ludicrous location for a development of this size, made worse by the fact there are only 13 individuals or families in need of housing in Ohakune. These people could be housed tomorrow in warm, dry and safe dwellings if RDC and Kainga Ora would consider existing housing stock currently on the market, but they simply won’t.

“RDC and Kainga Ora keep carping on about an ‘urgent need’ for housing, and projected growth, but when asked for data to support that claim they’ve repeatedly failed to produce anything, which suggests it is mythical.”

Mr Murphy says many signatories are equally concerned about the social housing scheme being located right next to the famous Carrot Adventure Park.

“Aside from Ruapehu, the Carrot Park is the town’s top tourism attraction and pulls in over 100,000 visitors annually. It is a regional and national icon, and many residents and tourists to Ohakune are worried about the social impacts that invariably accompany these large-scale housing schemes.

“There is concern that this will have negative flow-on effects for the town’s other tourism ventures, which will hurt local businesses already battered by Covid and the uncertainty hanging over the future of the ski fields they rely so heavily on.

“We’ve seen what’s happened to Rotorua, where the town’s image has been severely impacted and many tourists have turned away. We don’t want that for our town.”

Mr Murphy says many residents and ratepayers are appalled by the lack of transparency from the local council, as well as the absence of foresight and leadership.

“They’ve tried to push the consent for this project through unnotified, claiming there are no affected parties, and there’s been zero consultation. Only now, after they’ve lodged the consent, are they calling meetings to ‘hear from the community’ but the reality is, they’re just telling the community what is going to happen. We find that offensive, and so is the dismissive way they have treated any concerns raised by members of the community to date.

“RDC should be safeguarding the future of the Central Plateau’s top tourism town, but they’ve proven to be a visionless council blinded by the Covid cash they were handed from the Government for this pointless project.”

The project has been further marred by revelations that one of Kainga Ora’s lead planners for the Ohakune development failed to reveal a conflict of interest – owning a holiday house on the boundary of the Kainga Ora site where he positioned a large reserve that would buffer his property from the proposed dwellings.

“This speaks volumes about the way Kainga Ora has handled the project,” says Mr Murphy. “It’s hardly surprising though. Nationally, Kainga Ora has a track record of riding roughshod over communities - it’s an organization out of control and it appears they can print their own money and do whatever they want.

“A line needs to be put through this project to save tourism and save our town – that is what the petition is asking of Parliament.”

- For more information, visit: saveohakune.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save Ohakune on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tomorrow. More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 