Death Following Workplace Incident, Balclutha
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a workplace incident on
Barnego Road, Balclutha
this afternoon.
Emergency
services were called at around 4.25pm.
Sadly, one
person died at the scene.
WorkSafe has been
notified.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
