Death Following Workplace Incident, Balclutha

Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That's a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don't need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support.



Scoop Election Podcast: Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National's Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a 'water cooler' issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tonight.




