Police Urge Caution With Scam Email Circulating
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 9:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware that an email scam has re-emerged, that
references Police
and other justice sector
partners.
The email claims authorities have done a
search of the email recipient’s
computer and located
explicit illegal material.
The recipient is directed
to reply within 48 hours or a warrant will be
issued for
their arrest.
This email is a scam and anyone who
receives it should not reply under
any
circumstances.
Although some versions of the
email do not specifically reference money,
other similar
scams involve the recipient being issued a ‘fine’ when
they
respond.
While the nature and specific details
of scams often varies, it’s important
to note that
Police and other government agencies will never contact you
out
of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or
bank details.
Police have received several reports of
this scam and enquiries are underway.
Anyone who received
this email scam is asked to send it as an attachment
in
an email to the Police Cybercrime Team: cybercrime@police.govt.nz
Police
recommend taking a cautious approach to unsolicited emails.
Trust your
gut instinct - if it doesn’t feel right, it
probably isn’t.
Information on other scams currently
operating can be found on the Consumer
Protection NZ
website:
www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch
(link is external)
Consumer Protection NZ, along with
Netsafe, also provides helpful advice
about keeping safe
online
