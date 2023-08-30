Serious Crash, Awaiti West Road, Netherton
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on the
intersection of Awaiti Road and Awaiti West Road, Netherton,
Hauraki.
The crash was reported around
7:20am.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place, motorists are advised to take an alternate
route.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey
The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More