Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings

Police acknowledge the IPCA's findings into an incident, which found an officer used unreasonable force on a woman being arrested.

The incident occurred in Auckland in April 2022 when the woman was arrested for breaching her bail conditions.

During the course of the arrest, the woman bit the officer’s arm.

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings that the use of force by the officer during the arrest was not reasonable in this case.

Police also acknowledge the Authority’s findings around the care the woman received following the incident and the documentation of her injuries.

We place high expectations on all of our employees across the organisation and as a result an employment process was carried out.

At a wider level, Police are looking to refresh training for our staff around appropriately documenting a person’s injuries.

The officer involved remains an employee of New Zealand Police.

For privacy reasons Police cannot give further details on employment matters.

