Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge the IPCA's findings into an incident,
which found an officer used unreasonable force on a woman
being arrested.
The incident occurred in Auckland in
April 2022 when the woman was arrested for breaching her
bail conditions.
During the course of the arrest, the
woman bit the officer’s arm.
Police acknowledge the
IPCA’s findings that the use of force by the officer
during the arrest was not reasonable in this
case.
Police also acknowledge the Authority’s
findings around the care the woman received following the
incident and the documentation of her injuries.
We
place high expectations on all of our employees across the
organisation and as a result an employment process was
carried out.
At a wider level, Police are looking to
refresh training for our staff around appropriately
documenting a person’s injuries.
The officer
involved remains an employee of New Zealand
Police.
For privacy reasons Police cannot give further
details on employment
matters.
