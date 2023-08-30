Do you recognise this man?

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for information from the public to identify the man pictured.

We believe he may be able to assist us with our investigation into an indecent assault outside Middlemore Hospital on 14 August.

Police urge anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230815/6997.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

