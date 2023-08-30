Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwa Pools Opens This Weekend

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Kiwa Pools will finally open its doors to the community this Saturday.

At 6am there will be lane swimming and 8am recreational aquatic activities.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone and encouraging you all to take a dip in the waters that’ll connect us all,” says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

“This modern complex has so many choices for tamariki to enjoy - there’s a shallow splash pad where a bucket fills up with water tipping onto whoever is below, fountains and ‘donuts’ that spray water and a separate warm pool for babies.”

On the more serious side of things is a multi-purpose World Aquatics standard 50m pool.

“It can be an Olympic-length pool for regional events or two 25m pools where a moveable floor can adjust the depth of the water right up to floor level – that’s when the beanbags come out and a movie can be played on the huge screen that can be viewed clearly from anywhere on the pool deck.

“This will also hold the very popular weekday morning Aqua Fitness classes.

“After school, some lanes will fill up with children learning to swim, while in the other lanes will be recreational swimmers keeping active.

“There’s also a smaller pool that is available for hydrotherapy and learn to swim, with an easy walk-in ramp and handrail. Not to mention the purpose-built Hydrotherapy Suite pool that’s equipped with two underwater treadmills (which must be used under the supervision of a qualified physiotherapist or exercise physiologist).

“Inside the building, it’s warm during the cooler months yet will be refreshing during our hot Gisborne summers and this is all down to the design of the building.”

Kiwa Pools’ Aquatics Manager Campbell Macgregor says he can’t wait to welcome our community and for them to finally see what’s been created over the past two years.

"Over our opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday 2 and 3 September), we’re planning for maximum enjoyment by limiting numbers for each session. The facility will be cleared between sessions and the Kiwa Pools team will reset the facility, enabling a great experience to be had by all. Grab your togs and get ready for fun times at Kiwa Pools.”

For the opening weekend only, it’s $2 for 2 hours. Sessions start: 8am • 10.30am • 1pm • 3.30pm • 6pm • both days.

Pay at the door or book online. Booking online is only needed for our opening weekend. Please arrive 5-10 minutes before the start of the session.

There’s a limit of 200 per session so everyone gets an enjoyable experience.

Take Dad to Kiwa Pools on Father’s Day this Sunday so he doesn’t miss out on all the fun.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 