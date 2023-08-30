Gas Leak Contained In George St, Dunedin

A gas leak in George Street, central Dunedin reported at around 9.30am has been isolated and one block remains cordoned off while Fire and Emergency crews continue making checks.

The affected area is the block between Hanover and Frederick Streets.

Incident Controller Rob Torrance said there was residual gas in basements and stormwater drains and firefighters would be at the scene for at least another hour to ensure the area was safe.

There was no danger to the public provided people respected the cordons and stayed out of the area. Anyone who is concerned they were affected by the gas this morning should contact their GP or healthline. In an emergency, always call 111.

