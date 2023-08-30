Gas Leak Contained In George St, Dunedin
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
A gas leak in George Street, central Dunedin reported at
around 9.30am has been isolated and one block remains
cordoned off while Fire and Emergency crews continue making
checks.
The affected area is the block between Hanover
and Frederick Streets.
Incident Controller Rob
Torrance said there was residual gas in basements and
stormwater drains and firefighters would be at the scene for
at least another hour to ensure the area was
safe.
There was no danger to the public provided
people respected the cordons and stayed out of the area.
Anyone who is concerned they were affected by the gas this
morning should contact their GP or healthline. In an
emergency, always call
111.
© Scoop Media
