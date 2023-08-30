Fatal Crash, Avonside Drive, Linwood

One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle and an e-scooter this morning, around 6:45am.

The previous traffic alert stated a bicycle was involved, however this is incorrect and it was an e-scooter.

The person was located in a critical condition, and CPR was commenced, however they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The road has now re-opened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

