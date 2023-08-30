Fatal Crash, Avonside Drive, Linwood
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash involving a vehicle
and an e-scooter this morning, around 6:45am.
The
previous traffic alert stated a bicycle was involved,
however this is incorrect and it was an e-scooter.
The
person was located in a critical condition, and CPR was
commenced, however they were pronounced dead a short time
later.
The road has now re-opened.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
