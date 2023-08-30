Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Science Of SouthD Flyer Lays Foundation For Future Options - DCC-ORC

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Joint Media Release – Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council

Dunedin (Wednesday, 30 August 2023) – South Dunedin people have begun receiving a flyer that explains the water, land and climate change-related challenges facing their community – the next step to creating an adaptation plan for the area.

The flyer was developed for the South Dunedin Future programme by science communicators at Tūhura Otago Museum with input from Otago Regional Council natural hazards experts and a range of local scientists. It will be delivered from today to 7,000 homes and businesses in the Flat area of South Dunedin.

South Dunedin Future is a joint programme of the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council to develop a climate change adaptation strategy for the area.

The programme’s manager, Jonathan Rowe, says the flyer’s release is an important step towards making a climate adaptation plan by 2026.

“We hope this flyer will help explain to everyone the many natural processes already at work, and what is likely to happen to the area in future.”

“It’s important to understand the challenges before we can work out what to do about them.”

The flyer brings together the known information on the main four natural hazards affecting South Dunedin: heavy rainfall (flooding and runoff), rising sea levels (erosion and storm surge), rising groundwater (surface ponding and dampness) and seismic hazards (earthquakes and liquefaction). It includes the latest projections for the anticipated effects of climate change.

ORC Manager of Natural Hazards, Dr Jean-Luc Payan, says the flyer summarises work by a range of scientific organisations including GNS, NIWA, NZ SeaRISE and University of Otago.

“The ORC and others have been collecting information to better understand the physical environment and natural hazards in South Dunedin for over a decade and it’s great to be able to share this knowledge with the community.”

This flyer is the second in a series of four this year giving all residents and other stakeholders information about the programme, the science, community values and options. A first ‘long list’ of adaptation options for South Dunedin is planned for release in December 2023.

A letter is also being sent to all non-resident owners of property in South Dunedin highlighting this new information and inviting them to get involved. More detailed information about how particular hazards such as groundwater and rainfall will affect South Dunedin are expected to be released over the next two years.

A series of community events are being held in September and October including a ‘meet the scientists night’, street meet and sausage sizzle in the main street, and a forum with water experts about the options for South Dunedin’s future.

The Science of South Dunedin - Meet the Scientists night

Find out more about the past, present and future challenges facing the area

Wednesday 13th September, 7pm-9pm

Nations Church, 334 King Edward Street, South Dunedin

Street meet and sausage sizzle

Come down, grab a bite and give us your views on South D’s future

Saturday 23 September, 10am – 2pm

Main shopping strip

King Edward Street, South Dunedin

What could be done in South Dunedin?

Hear from the water experts, find out what others are doing, and tell us your ideas

Tuesday 10th October, 7pm-9pm

Dunedin Gasworks Museum, 20 Braemar Street, South Dunedin

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 