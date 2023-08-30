Arrests In The Bag Following Supermarket Burglary

A supermarket burglary didn’t checkout, with three arrested and a range of stolen property recovered in Glenfield this morning.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, responded to an earlier burglary at an Avondale supermarket on Great North Road at around 3.45am.

Auckland City West's Acting Area Commander, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says Police were quickly on scene after reports of the burglary were dispatched.

“A stolen vehicle was fleeing the car park as the first unit arrived, and was driven into by the offenders causing minor damage and no injuries.

“Unfortunately for the offenders, Eagle was soon in the area and began to monitor their movements.”

No pursuit was engaged, but the offenders drove towards the city and then over the Harbour Bridge.

Eagle then observed the vehicle being dumped on Chartwell Avenue in Glenfield, Inspector Kitcher says.

“All three offenders ran into an address and were soon taken into custody without any further incident.

“We have since searched the property and recovered a range of stolen property, including cash registers.”

Those arrested were 13, 16 and 20. All will be facing a range of charges as a result.

“Given the range of property recovered, our enquiries will continue, and we can’t rule out further charges for other incidents,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“This morning’s arrests are another example of Police continuing to hold offenders to account for offending taking place in our communities.”

