Childrens Potential Beyond Political Posturing

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Big Brothers Big Sisters

With the election just around the corner, political parties are posturing for votes by peeling out their policies. Dr Paul Wood, NZ motivational speaker, author and Doctor of Psychology, is backing prevention first approaches and supports the Big Brothers Big Sisters programme that provides support to our young people, providing hope and helping them ignite their potential.

Wood is critical of policies that focus on problems rather than potential: “Tinkering with the current system is not the solution. Instead, an approach that helps young people envisage a better future for themselves is a proven way to change the future. Getting involved in children’s lives early creates the hope for their potential to be released”. Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programme is an early intervention and prevention initiative that pairs young people with volunteer mentors who help them to see a different future.

In the last 25 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has provided mentors to more than 4,000 young people across Aotearoa. Despite its impressive history and achievements, there is still an urgent need for more mentors across the motu. Hundreds of young people are eagerly waiting for a mentor to help them navigate life's challenges, gain confidence, and ignite their full potential.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is excited to announce the launch of a fundraising campaign for the month of September to raise funds to start new mentoring matches for young people between the ages of 6 and 12 facing adversity.

Every $1 invested in Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring generates an impressive $18 in social return on investment as measured by Boston Consulting Group. By supporting this campaign, donors are not only helping young people in need but also contributing to the overall well-being and success of the community.

Ashlee, a former Little through Big Brothers Big Sisters for over 8 years and now a young adult, says "Tanya has shown me rights from wrongs, put me in a better direction, like the little angel on your shoulder, whispering in your ear, saying this is what you should be doing. Looking at Tanya, and seeing how well she has done in life, I want to be like her. I want to succeed, go somewhere, and do all the things that she has done”.

For more information about how you can participate in the Fundraising Campaign and to donate, please visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz. Together, we can help ignite the potential of young people and create a brighter future for Aotearoa.

