SH1 Blocked Following Crash, Clarence - Tasman
Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 8:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Both lanes of State Highway 1, Clarence in Kaikoura are
blocked following a crash.
The crash was reported at
around 7.15pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
at this time.
Police thank motorists for their
patience.
