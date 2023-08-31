Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Defiant As Police Lock Up 64 Year Old Granny

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 7:45 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Supporters of Restore Passenger Rail are taking action to stop traffic on a busy Wellington motorway this morning, after 64 year old grandmother and retired hospital laboratory scientist Rosemary Penwarden was remanded in custody. Restore Passenger Rail supporters are on an overhead signage gantry above the southbound traffic on State Highway 1 near Bowen Street and are about to hang a banner from it.

“On Tuesday 29 August, Rosemary was peacefully protesting to demand the government take bold action on climate change. On the very same day our government slashed funding for climate action by $236 million,” says spokesperson Jonty Coulson, 22 years old. “This is a historic moment as we believe Rosemary to be the first climate protester in this country’s history to be remanded in custody for participating in a peaceful protest for climate action. Today we take action again in solidarity with Rosemary, who is set to remain behind bars until the 11th of September. Now, as our government continues to knowingly and willingly lead us into climate genocide, the choice facing every New Zealander is clear. Sit and wait for collapse or join us in resistance.”

“For over 100 years, civil resistance has played a key role in our democracy. Indeed Women’s Suffrage, Nuclear Free Aotearoa, and Stop The Springbok Tour were not won by signing petitions or standing on the side of the road waving a flag, but rather by people like you engaging in civil resistance.”

2023 has been marked by extreme climate events globally, with deaths from floods, heatwaves and wildfires; in New Zealand, 16 people have died from climate-induced storms and flooding.

“Today marks 33 years since the first IPCC Report came out. This advised policymakers to recognize the human influence on climate change, take measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, prepare for the inevitable impacts of climate change, and work collaboratively on a global scale to address this pressing issue. This came out a full ten years before I was born,” said Tom Brown, a 23-year-old who is sitting on the gantry above the motorway.

“I feel betrayed to learn that three successive New Zealand Governments knew what was needed but refused to act before I came into this world. For that reason I have little choice but to take action today.”

This year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed governments directly: “Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Restore Passenger Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 