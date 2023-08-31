Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Defiant As Police Lock Up 64 Year Old Granny

Supporters of Restore Passenger Rail are taking action to stop traffic on a busy Wellington motorway this morning, after 64 year old grandmother and retired hospital laboratory scientist Rosemary Penwarden was remanded in custody. Restore Passenger Rail supporters are on an overhead signage gantry above the southbound traffic on State Highway 1 near Bowen Street and are about to hang a banner from it.

“On Tuesday 29 August, Rosemary was peacefully protesting to demand the government take bold action on climate change. On the very same day our government slashed funding for climate action by $236 million,” says spokesperson Jonty Coulson, 22 years old. “This is a historic moment as we believe Rosemary to be the first climate protester in this country’s history to be remanded in custody for participating in a peaceful protest for climate action. Today we take action again in solidarity with Rosemary, who is set to remain behind bars until the 11th of September. Now, as our government continues to knowingly and willingly lead us into climate genocide, the choice facing every New Zealander is clear. Sit and wait for collapse or join us in resistance.”

“For over 100 years, civil resistance has played a key role in our democracy. Indeed Women’s Suffrage, Nuclear Free Aotearoa, and Stop The Springbok Tour were not won by signing petitions or standing on the side of the road waving a flag, but rather by people like you engaging in civil resistance.”

2023 has been marked by extreme climate events globally, with deaths from floods, heatwaves and wildfires; in New Zealand, 16 people have died from climate-induced storms and flooding.

“Today marks 33 years since the first IPCC Report came out. This advised policymakers to recognize the human influence on climate change, take measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, prepare for the inevitable impacts of climate change, and work collaboratively on a global scale to address this pressing issue. This came out a full ten years before I was born,” said Tom Brown, a 23-year-old who is sitting on the gantry above the motorway.

“I feel betrayed to learn that three successive New Zealand Governments knew what was needed but refused to act before I came into this world. For that reason I have little choice but to take action today.”

This year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed governments directly: “Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.”

