Police Put The Brakes On Car Theft In West Auckland Overnight

Quick reporting and an accelerated response from Police has seen three people taken into custody in Sandringham overnight.

Around 10.20pm on Wednesday evening, Police responded to reports of a vehicle being taken from outside a property on Duncan Avenue.

Auckland City West's Acting Area Commander, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says Police arrived at the address to find a second vehicle, believed to have been stolen earlier, abandoned at the address.

“With information from the victim, Police monitored the vehicle as it travelled towards Point Chevalier where it was also abandoned.

“Delta, the dog unit, was utilised and our attending staff located three males a short distance away who were taken into custody without further incident.”

A 15-year-old and a 17-year old have since been charged, Inspector Kitcher says.

“They are both due to appear in the Auckland District Youth Court today to face a number of charges relating to burglary.

“A 13-year-old has also been referred to Youth Aid.”

This was a great example of how valuable timely reporting can be, Inspector Kitcher says.

“Our staff provided a rapid response and I would like to acknowledge everyone involved in holding these offenders to account.

“I hope these arrests reassure our community we have zero tolerance for this type of offending.”

We continue to encourage anyone who is the victim of crime to contact us as soon as possible, Inspector Kitcher says.

“If any incident is happening now, please contact Police immediately on 111.

“To report an incident after it has occurred, you can contact us via our 105 service.”

