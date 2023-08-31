Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Good Sorts And Community Awards Celebrate Local Legends

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 9:33 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Local heroes who work to make life better were recognised at the Kāpiti Good Sorts and Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti last night.

The Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards celebrates people who care about our community and act to make a difference for those who call Kāpiti home. This year’s recipients were John Smith, Rebecca Bond, Rebekah Corlett and Shirley Jarden.

The Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards recognise the work carried out by volunteer community groups across six categories and celebrates their valuable contribution to society, with a winner and runner up announced for each category.

Whareroa Guardians Community Trust were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards. The Supreme Award winner and category winners will go forward to represent Kāpiti in the Regional Community Awards. The Rising Star award was presented to the Kāpiti Kindness Trust.

This year Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow also selected three recipients of two new awards – two Taonga Maumahara Awards which were presented posthumously to the families of Jill Stansfield and Malcolm Dyer, and one Rangatahi Award presented to Kash Edmonds.

Mayor Holborow says recognising the people who often work behind the scenes to make our community better is important to do.

“I don’t think anyone who commits their time, energy and skills to community work does it for an award, but that’s precisely why they deserve one,” Mayor Holborow says.

“These awards are an opportunity to really appreciate the unsung heroes of Kāpiti and shine a light on how much effort is being made by so many people in so many areas.

“We are so fortunate to have them here. Whether it’s helping run a sports club, improving the environment, advocating for others, or keeping our arts sector buzzing our amazing volunteer community all have one thing in common – they make life better for people.”

Mayor Holborow says the Taonga Maumahara and Rangatahi awards were well-deserved.

“Jill Stansfield will be known to many for her work as a supporter and advocate of older people in Kāpiti. Malcolm Dyer was a much loved GP and Royal College teacher, who was also involved in sport in the community.

“Both are greatly missed, and I am delighted to be able to acknowledge them in this way.

“Young Kash Edmonds played a pivotal part in the development of the all-abilities Lorna Irene playground, which is not only a wonderful community asset but also award-winning itself.

“Kash’s efforts have sparked a real change that benefits so many people and he is fully deserving of the Rangatahi Award.”

The 2023 award winners are:

Kāpiti Good Sorts Awards

  • John Smith
  • Rebecca Bond
  • Rebekah Corlett
  • Shirley Jarden

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

Heritage and Environment category

  • Winner: Whareroa Guardians Community Trust
  • Runner up: Discover Kāpiti Heritage Group

Health and Wellbeing category

  • Winner: Kāpiti Community Foodbank
  • Runner up: Kāpiti Kindness Trust

Sports and Leisure category

  • Winner: Kapiti Boating Club
  • Runner up: Kapiti Underwater Club

Education and Child/Youth Development category

  • Winner: Volunteer Kāpiti
  • Runner up: Ōtaki Market

Arts and Culture category

  • Winner: Paekākāriki Pride
  • Runner up: Kāpiti Art Studio

Rising Star category

  • Kāpiti Kindness Trust

Supreme Award

  • Whareroa Guardians Community Trust

2023 Mayoral Awards

  • Taonga Maumahara Award: Jill Stansfield
  • Taonga Maumahara Award: Malcolm Dyer
  • Rangatahi Award: Kash Edmonds

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/our-community/good-sorts-and-community-awards/kapiti-good-sorts-and-community-awards for more information.

