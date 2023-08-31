Queen St Homicide: Police Continue Seeking Sightings Of Pair

A further warrant to arrest has been issued in the Queen Street homicide investigation launched earlier this month.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted to arrest for murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says a warrant to arrest has now been issued for 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris.

Boon-Harris

“Boon-Harris is wanted to arrest for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

“Police believe she is in the company of Talagi and both are actively avoiding arrest and have likely changed part of their appearance.

“It is likely they have changed their hair style and colour to avoid detection.

“The investigation team are continuing to look, assess and act on information being provided in this case.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to come forward, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“I continue to remind anyone who may be assisting Talagi and Boon-Harris that they too could be liable to prosecution,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

Please contact Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing file number 230804/3399.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

