Road To Milford Sound Closed Earlier Today Due To Firearms Incident
Thursday, 31 August 2023, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police closed SH94 at Chain Bay due to an incident at Te
Anau where a firearm was discharged just after 9am this
morning.
A person reportedly fired shots at a vehicle
at the Henry Creek Campsite in Te Anau, left the campsite
and drove towards Milford Sound.
Police located the
driver of the vehicle a short time later and he was taken
into custody without further incident.
No one else is
sought in relation to the matter and the road is now
open.
The 35-year-old man will be appearing in court
later today to face firearms charges.
Any witnesses to
the incident are encouraged to contact 105 and reference
event number:
P055861483.
