Road To Milford Sound Closed Earlier Today Due To Firearms Incident

Police closed SH94 at Chain Bay due to an incident at Te Anau where a firearm was discharged just after 9am this morning.

A person reportedly fired shots at a vehicle at the Henry Creek Campsite in Te Anau, left the campsite and drove towards Milford Sound.

Police located the driver of the vehicle a short time later and he was taken into custody without further incident.

No one else is sought in relation to the matter and the road is now open.

The 35-year-old man will be appearing in court later today to face firearms charges.

Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact 105 and reference event number: P055861483.

