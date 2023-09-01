Unexplained Death, Brooklyn, Wellington

Police are making enquiries after a sudden death yesterday in Brooklyn.

About 3:45pm, Police were called after a man was located deceased in Tanera Park, Brooklyn.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination is underway and we ask that people avoid the park while this is ongoing.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the park yesterday afternoon, specifically near the community garden.

If you can assist please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230831/7678.

