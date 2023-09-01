Unexplained Death, Brooklyn, Wellington
Friday, 1 September 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a sudden death
yesterday in Brooklyn.
About 3:45pm, Police were
called after a man was located deceased in Tanera Park,
Brooklyn.
An investigation into the circumstances of
the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated
as unexplained.
A scene examination is underway and we
ask that people avoid the park while this is
ongoing.
Police would like to speak to anyone who was
in the park yesterday afternoon, specifically near the
community garden.
If you can assist please contact
Police on 105 quoting file number
230831/7678.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More
Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs