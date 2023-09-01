Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

12 Local Legends Celebrated By NPDC And Region At Large.

Friday, 1 September 2023, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

A revered historian, tikanga and cultural adviser; a legend of dance, a mental health advocate and numerous community stalwarts and volunteers are among a group of local legends recognised with a NPDC Citizens’ Award.

The 12 recipients were announced at an event hosted by New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom last night, recognising the contributions some of our residents make to the district.

Established in 1979, the annual awards recognise the contributions of residents in our district. Nominated by members of the public, recipients are then selected by the Mayor and Councillors.

“These local legends have made a tremendous difference helping others and improving the lives of many around them in the New Plymouth District,” says Mayor Holdom.

“They are the ones who do the hard yards and often quietly go above and beyond to make a difference to this awesome place we call home. A huge thank you to everyone for their hard work and dedication to our District.”

Holdom also thanked those who took time to nominate people for the awards.

The 2023 Citizens’ Award recipients are:

Kerry Austin
Kerry (or “Doc”) is a long-time supporter of many Inglewood community projects, including the Taranaki Community Stadium Trust, the TET Stadium, the Lions Mini Putt and Inglewood United RFC.

Val Deakin
Dance legend Val Deakin counts some of New Zealand’s dance stars among thousands of former students and has been a champion for the environment and women’s rights.

Hoani Eriwata
Educator, historian, tikanga and cultural adviser Hoani has been a key figure at iwi, hapū, corporate, local government, community and school events across North Taranaki.

Neil Evetts
Neil has brought his compassion, leadership and organisation skills to a range of projects and groups in sport, education and other fields.

Lynn Fitzsimmons
As one of the Taranaki Volunteer Coastguard team, Lynn has been one of the unsung heroes of many sea rescues, either on the water or in the background.

Gordon Hudson 
Gordon has been a staunch advocate of mental health services and support for decades and a distinguished volunteer for a long list of organisations and served them with distinction.

Mark Leuthard
Mark is synonymous with the success of the New Plymouth Operatic Society, contributing both on and off stage, and has helped bring the Christmas at the Bowl show to the Bowl of Brooklands.

Robert McGregor
Rob’s work has helped shape Taranaki’s great outdoors lifestyle for decades from building huts and tracks to helping control predators.

Kevin Nielsen
Kevin loves a challenge, especially when it benefits the community, and he’s helped support those living with disabilities through New Plymouth Riding for the Disabled and other groups.

Elaine Schreiber
Piano teacher Elaine Schreiber is still going strong at 81 and she plays for the enjoyment of it with choirs, churches and rest homes and other events.

Hone Tipene
Hone Tipene started the Tuarā Group of civil construction companies with the kaupapa of reconnecting Māori with their mana motuhake and Māoritanga and to provide young Māori with the pūkenga (skills) to grow and flourish.

Nigel Williams
Nigel Williams has been bringing smiles to children across Taranaki for more than two decades with Variety – The Children’s Charity and helping with the transport for community and sports groups.

Caption: From left, back row: Lieutenant Murray Christensen, Lynn Fitzsimmons, Mark Leuthard, Kerry Austin, New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom, Kevin Nielsen, Nigel Williams and Major Michael Fabish. Front: Neil Evetts, Hoani Eriwata, Hone Tipene, Elaine Schreiber, Val Deakin, Gordon Hudson and Angela McGregor on behalf of Robert McGregor.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More


Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 