Operation Kane: Statements From Police And The Family Of Sao Yean

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down today in the Hamilton High Court in relation to the murder of Sao Yean.

No sentence can give Sao back to their family, and we recognise them today for their dedication to seeing justice done for their loved one.

I would also like to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of the investigators and trial team that did an outstanding job in getting justice for Sao and his family.

A statement on behalf of Sao Yean’s family:

On behalf of Sao Yean, our family would like to thank the crown prosecution, police, the witnesses and jury for their time and effort in bringing the offenders to justice in what has been a complex case.

We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our victim support worker, Nicky, who assisted us and sat through the whole trial with our family. Sao was a father, son, brother and friend and he is sadly missed.

We feel that Sao has now been vindicated with the outcome of the trial and its coverage. The sentencing has brought a close to what has been a long and difficult time for us as a family. We can now start to heal and move forward.

