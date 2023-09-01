Information Sought - 'help' Sign, Lake Ahaura

Police are asking for any information that might help us determine the circumstances of the sign pictured.

This message in the sand was located by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura.

We are asking to hear from anyone who knows of parties having gone into that area recently..

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have written the message and who may now be safe and well.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055875858.

