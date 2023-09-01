Information Sought - 'help' Sign, Lake Ahaura
Friday, 1 September 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for any
information that might help us determine the circumstances
of the sign pictured.
This message in the sand was
located by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura.
We
are asking to hear from anyone who knows of parties having
gone into that area recently..
We would also like to
hear from anyone who may have written the message and who
may now be safe and well.
If you can help, please call
105 and quote event number
P055875858.
© Scoop Media
