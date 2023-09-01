Serious Crash In East Tamaki - Counties Manukau
Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting Ambulance Services with a
two-vehicle crash on Smales Road in East Tamaki this
afternoon, which occurred at around 4.18pm.
A person
suffered serious injuries at the scene and has been
transported to hospital.
A traffic cordon has been put
in place on Smales Road between Sir William Avenue and Snave
Place. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid
the area if possible.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised and an investigation into the crash has
begun.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More
Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs