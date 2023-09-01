Serious Crash In East Tamaki - Counties Manukau

Police are assisting Ambulance Services with a two-vehicle crash on Smales Road in East Tamaki this afternoon, which occurred at around 4.18pm.

A person suffered serious injuries at the scene and has been transported to hospital.

A traffic cordon has been put in place on Smales Road between Sir William Avenue and Snave Place. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the crash has begun.

