Mt Roskill Homicide: Scene Examination Due To Be Completed Tonight

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews, Auckland City.

The homicide investigation underway in Mt Roskill is continuing to make progress, with enquiries carrying on into the weekend.

Police have been at Richardson’s Bar and Restaurant, on Richardson Road, since the early hours of the morning after a man was found unresponsive following an assault.

A scene guard has been in place today while a scene examination was carried out, and we expect that to be completed tonight.

A post mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days, after which Police anticipate to be able to release more details about the man.

We will be putting support in place for the family who have suffered a tragedy.

There are a number of enquiries that Police cannot go into detail on at present, but our message to the Mt Roskill community is that the investigation team are continuing to make progress in identifying the person responsible.

We will continue to provide updates as the investigation allows.

If you can assist with our investigation, please call Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting the file number 230901/9031.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

