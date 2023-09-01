Have You Seen Geraldine?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old

Geraldine Shirley Yansen who has been reported missing.

Geraldine was last seen in Takapuna around the Shakespeare Road area at around 9.00am this morning 1 September 2023.

Police have concerns for her welfare and ask anyone who sights Geraldine to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

