Ariki Rigby Homicide: Further Appeal For Information As One Year Anniversary Approaches
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:
Police’s
thoughts are with Ariki’s family a year on from her
death.
Our focus remains on holding to account those
responsible for her death, and providing the whānau with
answers.
We would ask people to exercise caution when
discussing the case and reading or sharing information
online about the case.
We would also reiterate our
appeal to the public for anyone who has genuine information
which may help us to report this to Police.
We believe
people in the community know what happened to Ariki, but
loyalties are preventing them from speaking – please do
the right thing and come forward.
You can get in touch
with Police via 105 and reference file number
220905/1265.
Alternatively, you can contact Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/
