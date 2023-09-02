Ariki Rigby Homicide: Further Appeal For Information As One Year Anniversary Approaches

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

Police’s thoughts are with Ariki’s family a year on from her death.

Our focus remains on holding to account those responsible for her death, and providing the whānau with answers.

We would ask people to exercise caution when discussing the case and reading or sharing information online about the case.

We would also reiterate our appeal to the public for anyone who has genuine information which may help us to report this to Police.

We believe people in the community know what happened to Ariki, but loyalties are preventing them from speaking – please do the right thing and come forward.

You can get in touch with Police via 105 and reference file number 220905/1265.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/

