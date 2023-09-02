Update: Unexplained death, Tanera Park, Wellington
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to make enquiries after a man was
found deceased in Tanera Park in Brooklyn, Wellington on
Thursday 31 August.
The death of the 78-year-old
man is being treated as unexplained. A scene examination has
been completed and Police are providing support to the
family of the deceased man. Police would like to thank all
those who have contacted us following an appeal for
information yesterday.
If you have not yet
spoken to us and were in Tanera Park – specifically near
the community garden – on Thursday afternoon, please get
in touch via 105 and quote file number
230831/7678.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More