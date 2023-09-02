Update: Unexplained death, Tanera Park, Wellington

Police are continuing to make enquiries after a man was found deceased in Tanera Park in Brooklyn, Wellington on Thursday 31 August.

The death of the 78-year-old man is being treated as unexplained. A scene examination has been completed and Police are providing support to the family of the deceased man. Police would like to thank all those who have contacted us following an appeal for information yesterday.

If you have not yet spoken to us and were in Tanera Park – specifically near the community garden – on Thursday afternoon, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 230831/7678.

