Serious crash: No 1 Road, Te Puke - Bay of Plenty
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is reported to have serious injuries following
a crash on No 1 Road in Te Puke at 12.30pm today.
The
crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
The road is
blocked and diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff
at the
scene.
