Update - Serious Crash, East Tāmaki

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Smales Road in East Tāmaki yesterday afternoon (Friday 1 September).

Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm. A person suffered critical injuries and tragically died after being transported to hospital.

Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

