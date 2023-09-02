Update - Serious Crash, East Tāmaki
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on
Smales Road in East Tāmaki yesterday afternoon (Friday 1
September).
Police were called to the scene at 4.20pm.
A person suffered critical injuries and tragically died
after being transported to hospital.
Our sincere
condolences go out to their family and friends at this
difficult time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More