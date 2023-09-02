Correction: Queen St Homicide: Police Continue Seeking Sightings Of Pair

An earlier release stated that the file number people with information should reference when contacting Police via 105 is 230804/3399.

This is incorrect. It should read 230804/3339.

Police are continuing to seek sightings of Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris following a homicide on Queen Street on Thursday 3 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

