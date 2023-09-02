Correction: Queen St Homicide: Police Continue Seeking Sightings Of Pair
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier release stated that the file number people
with information should reference when contacting Police via
105 is 230804/3399.
This is incorrect. It should read
230804/3339.
Police are continuing to seek sightings
of Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris following a homicide
on Queen Street on Thursday 3 August.
Information can
also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
