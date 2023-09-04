Witnesses Sought To Fatal Crash In Tikipunga, Whangārei

Police are seeking witnesses to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday 31 August at about 9.19am on Ngunguru Road, near the Sands Road intersection, Tikipunga.

The crash involved a grey coloured Mazda 6 and a black coloured Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Sadly the 54-year-old motorcycle rider died at the scene.

Police would like any witnesses of the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Please call our free 105 phone number quoting the file number: 230831/6260.

© Scoop Media

