Witnesses Sought To Fatal Crash In Tikipunga, Whangārei
Monday, 4 September 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to a two-vehicle crash that
occurred on Thursday 31 August at about 9.19am on Ngunguru
Road, near the Sands Road intersection, Tikipunga.
The
crash involved a grey coloured Mazda 6 and a black coloured
Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Sadly the 54-year-old
motorcycle rider died at the scene.
Police would like
any witnesses of the crash, or driving prior to the crash,
or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and
assist the ongoing investigation.
Please call our free
105 phone number quoting the file number:
230831/6260.
