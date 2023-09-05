Update: Serious crash, Tauranga Road, Te Poi, Matamata-Piako District
Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 6:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise one person died in a crash on
Tauranga Road, Te Poi, Matamata-Piako District last
night.
The crash, where a car collided with a tree,
was reported to Police at 8.10pm.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are under
way.
