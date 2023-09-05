Update: Serious crash, Tauranga Road, Te Poi, Matamata-Piako District

Police can now advise one person died in a crash on Tauranga Road, Te Poi, Matamata-Piako District last night.

The crash, where a car collided with a tree, was reported to Police at 8.10pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

