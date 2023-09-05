Warrant To Arrest – Tom Phillips

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Waikato Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Te Kuiti from May have now obtained a warrant to arrest for Tom Phillips.

Recent developments in our ongoing enquiries have led Police to charge Mr Phillips with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

In May, Police appealed for information after two people entered a bank on Rora Street, Te Kuiti and demanded cash. Both were armed and fled the scene on a black, farm-style motorbike. We are yet to identify the other person involved. Police have been seeking to speak with Mr Phillips for some time.

We have issued several appeals for information following sightings of Mr Phillips over the last couple of months. We urge the public to report any sightings of Mr Phillips to Police on 111 quoting file number 230516/7295. Alternatively, you can contact Police via the dedicated email address – op.curly@police.govt.nz.

We also urge people not to take action themselves as Mr Phillips potentially still has firearms in his possession. Additionally, Police remain concerned about the welfare of the Phillips children, who were officially reported as missing in December 2021.

If you have any information that may assist Police in locating them, please get in contact. Police would like to thank the public for the information received so far which has been invaluable for our ongoing enquiries.

