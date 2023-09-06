Wairoa Local “thankful” After Massive $10.3 Million Win

The past few days have been a “blur” for one lucky Wairoa local after they won $10.3 million in Powerball last Saturday.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular player who bought a Power Dip earlier in the week from the supermarket.

“I was watching the live draw on Saturday night and started marking the numbers down on my ticket one by one,” the winner said.

“All of a sudden, I had four matching numbers and then five. I yelled, ‘I’ve got five numbers!’ I was so happy.

“But then I realised I had more numbers, and when I circled the Powerball, I stood up in shock,” the winner said.

“My whānau couldn’t believe it – they checked the ticket three times because they thought I’d gotten it wrong!”

Once the reality of the situation sank in, they started to “jump around and cry.”

“I couldn’t sit still and was in a stupor for the rest of the evening,” the winner said.

After a restless couple of nights, the winner says they’ve “calmed down” after claiming their prize on Monday.

“Things are a bit more settled now – I had about four hours of sleep last night, which was good!” the winner said.

After a tough year filled with “challenges”, the winner is “thankful for this prize and looking forward to the future.”

And what does the future hold? The winner plans to “carry on life as normal” but is excited to invest their winnings and help their whānau.

“This year has brought us closer together,” the winner said.

Notes for editors:

The winning $10.3 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa for the draw on Saturday 2 September.

The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This is the eleventh Powerball First Division winner of 2023.

The $10.3 million Powerball prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.



Powerball wins in 2023

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa

