Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Great Outcome After Waste Minimisation Funding

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 10:14 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

More than 150,000 plastic pots were eliminated from the operations of Native Garden Nursery last year thanks to a $10,000 contribution from the 2022 Waste Minimisation Fund.

Every year Gisborne District Council supports a community initiative that contributes to reducing waste in our region.

Nursery managers Lana and Nigel Hope used the money to help them trial an ‘Ellepot’ machine that created pots made from biodegradable paper.

It’s taken plastic pots out of their plant production process and out of landfills.

Lana says their clients have enjoyed receiving plants that can be put straight in the ground without any pots to deal with.

“We’ve received lots of positive feedback from customers who welcome the changes we’ve made and appreciate being able to buy plants in a more sustainable way without any plastic.

“For large-scale revegetation projects, the paper pots have made it easier for planting crews to plant.

“Plant health is also improved and without the stress of root-disturbance, and plants perform really well in the field.

“The improved root systems have produced an overall healthier and strong plant, which reduces the need for extra spraying and labour.”

In July 2020, the Government announced six products to be declared ‘priority products’ for the establishment of regulated product stewardship schemes under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008 (WMA).

“NZPPI (New Zealand Plant Producers Incorporated) is recommending that our industry begins to act to implement an industry framework for waste, starting with plastic packaging. Technology such as Ellepot provides an opportunity to progressively remove plastics from our supply chains and trial new materials for our industry,” says Lana.

Council Waste Minimisation Lead Charlotte Phelps says Native Garden Nursery is a fantastic example of a business leading the way.

“It’s an incredible feat and they’re going to continue their propagation this way given the success of the trial.

“Some of the best ideas to minimise waste are sitting out there in our community.

“The funding is there to support these initiatives. We are looking to fund new projects that contribute to waste minimisation, avoid harm and improve resource efficiency.

“The fund is for trialling or supporting new waste minimisation initiatives rather than giving ongoing support for operational activities - an individual can be granted up to $10,000 of funding or, the $10,000 can be dispersed between several recipients - no more than $10,000 will be granted collectively.”

Alongside Native Garden Nursery, other past grantees of this fund include:

  • NZ Baby Supplies with an initiative to provide cloth nappies to new parents to reduce the number of disposable nappies in landfill
  • Super Grans’ project to dehydrate and pack produce for the community that would otherwise go to landfill
  • Gizzy Kai Rescue a Gisborne-based not-for-profit food rescue organisation that redistribute rescued food otherwise destined for landfill and provide it to those experiencing food scarcity.

If you’ve got an idea and think it could be next, visit our website for more information and the application form.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & X Stories



 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 