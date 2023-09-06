Workplace Death - Wiri
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following an
incident at a workplace in Wiri this
afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports of
the incident on Bolderwood Place around
12.30pm.
WorkSafe has been advised and enquiries into
the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
No
further information is available at this
stage.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & Twitter Stories (James Shaw's CV)
TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More
Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads
It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More