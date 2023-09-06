Arrests Made, Methamphetamine Seized, In Tasman Operation Targeting Methamphetamine Supply

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised Crime unit:

Four people have been charged following six search warrants executed across Blenheim, Nelson, and Christchurch over the last two Days.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit along with the recently formed Tasman Asset Recovery Unit have been involved in the search warrants relating to investigations into Organised Criminal Groups involved in the distribution of Methamphetamine.

Approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of over $25,000, two firearms and approximately $20,000 cash were located and seized.

Four people were taken into custody due to appear in Christchurch and Nelson District Courts.

A 40-year-old woman appeared in the Christchurch District Court today and has been remanded in custody to reappear on 3 October. A 46-year-old woman and a 62-year-old male are due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on 7 September, charged with numerous offences relating to the sale and supply of methamphetamine across the Tasman District.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with being unlawfully in possession of firearms, offering to supply methamphetamine, cultivating cannabis, and contravening a protection order, he has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court 27 September.

Police continue to investigate the whereabouts of several further people of interest to hold them to account and bring them before the courts.

“The search warrants executed today are part of an investigation which commenced several months ago. Police inquiries revealed evidence of large quantities of methamphetamine being purchased in Auckland and brought into the Tasman District for further distribution.”

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups including gangs who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs. Police will continue to disrupt this criminal activity, to put them before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result.”

“Drug use destroys the lives of users, as well as harming the friends, family and community around them.

“Police want to help those affected by drugs to get away from the downward cycle of addiction, they should not be afraid to approach Police or other social agencies for help.”

Police continue to see organised criminal groups taking advantage of the addictiveness of drugs, especially methamphetamine, to profit from it.

Drug users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do not care about the harm they inflict on users and their families.

If anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs, they can contact police in confidence on 105 if it is after the fact or 111 if it is happening now or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

